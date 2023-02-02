Athletes, Sports, and Mental Health | UNHEARD

Dr. Keino Miller and retired running back Ken Jenkins tackle mental health issues in athletes.

Nobody questions an athlete taking time to recover from a sprained ankle or broken wrist. Those injuries are easy to see and come with a clear understanding that they cannot be ignored. But what about when athletes need to step away to tend to their mental health needs?

Depression and anxiety are not diagnosed with an X-ray or MRI, but they can be just as serious or limiting as a broken leg or any other serious injury. Too often, these issues are ignored because acknowledging them isn’t considered “being tough”. And then there’s the correlation – more often than not, the physical toll that being an athlete takes on the human body can eventually lead to mental health issues down the line.

