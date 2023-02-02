Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top unsung female athletes of all time?

She's got more than game! Two millennials share some of their favorite women in sports who deserve off-the-court recognition.

Loading the player...

Call it power and strength matched with poise and grace. Women in the sports world are continuing to show up and show out during their games and in the real world. They’re moving the world forward and creating effective change.

Listen up as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni discuss their top three unsung female athletes of all time.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!