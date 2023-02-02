Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your top go-to’s for self-care?

Relax, relate, release! Listen in as Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni share their best-kept secrets to care for themselves.

Self-care is the best type of care, right? If you aren’t taking care of yourself, you can’t be of use to the people you care for most. How do you make yourself a priority? Is it a spa day or taking a trip to a secluded location?

Listen up as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni discuss their top go-to ways to maximize caring for themselves.

