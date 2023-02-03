Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What were the top 3 Super Bowl performances by Black artists?

Let's put on a show! Listen up as millennials break down some of their favorite halftime Super Bowl performances by Black superstars.

Let’s be honest: Half of the people who watch the Super Bowl watch the game for the halftime performances. While all of its featured artists typically do a superb job entertaining the crowd, there are only a handful of superstars who’ve created memorable moments we still talk about today.

Listen up as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni discuss which Black artists have delivered the best Super Bowl performances.

