What looks set the tone on the 65th Grammys red carpet?

The 65th Grammy Awards were full of surprises...including several showstopping looks on the ceremony's red carpet.

Whether you were delighted, outraged, or simply confused by the outcomes of the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, music’s biggest night of the year was full of showstopping surprises. As always, the same could be said of the ceremony’s red carpet, a celebrity showcase of looks spanning from elegant to edgy to outrageous.

Among the evening’s standouts was Cardi B, who, while not nominated this year, gave sculptural elegance on the red carpet in a hooded cobalt chiffon gown by Gaurav Gupta. Outdoing even herself, the Best Rap Album presenter later donned a silver pieced-metal gown by recently deceased designer Paco Rabanne’s Spring-Summer ’21 Ready-to-Wear collection, a tribute to the Spanish designer’s pioneering techniques.

Grammys might be gold, but silver proved to be a signature color during the 65th annual ceremony, as evidenced by Mary J. Blige (wearing a cutout gown by The Blonds), Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Tiara Thomas. Notably, Record of the Year winner Lizzo and Grammy history maker Beyoncé both opted for silver lamé looks to accept their awards. However, it was Lizzo’s first look of the night that made headlines, as the multi-talented musician arrived shrouded in a coral floral cape by Dolce and Gabbana, which, once released, revealed a matching strapless gown beneath.

However, much like the 65th Grammy Awards themselves, the biggest trend was unpredictability, meaning that from classic hip-hop references to costume couture, there was a vibe for virtually everyone. So, just like musical tastes, who wore it best is ultimately up to the beholder; see for yourself in our Grammy red carpet gallery below.

Beyoncé in Gucci Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Trevor Noah in Gucci LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY Trevor Noah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) Viola Davis in Naeem Khan Viola Davis celebrates the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for “Finding Me” during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta and Offset Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Myke Wright and Lizzo in Dolce and Gabanna (L-R) Myke Wright and Lizzo attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Mary J. Blige in The Blonds Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Cardi B Cardi B speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Doja Cat in Atelier Versace Doja Cat walks the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) H.E.R. in Bach Mai H.E.R. attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Laverne Cox in Kim Kassas Laverne Cox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Questlove Questlove attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Anderson .Paak in Gucci Anderson .Paak attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Queen Latifah Queen Latifah attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Busta Rhymes Busta Rhymes attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) MC Lyte Rapper MC Lyte arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Nile Rodgers Nile Rodgers attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian (L-R) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Cheryl James Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Black Thought and Michelle Trotter Black Thought and Michelle Trotter attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Smokey Robinson Smokey Robinson attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Miguel in Diesel Miguel attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Coco Jones in Zuhair Murad Coco Jones attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lil Uzi Vert Lil Uzi Vert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Pusha T and Virginia Williams Pusha T and Virginia Williams attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Cimafunk Cimafunk attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ATL Jacob ATL Jacob attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Chuck D and Flavor Flav Chuck D and Flavor Flav attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kandi Burruss in Raisa Vanessa Kandi Burruss attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Too $hort Too $hort attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lil Uzi Vert Lil Uzi Vert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Slick Rick Slick Rick attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Moneybagg Yo and David "Lucky Daye" (L-R) Moneybagg Yo and David “Lucky Daye” Brown attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Posdnuos Posdnuos of De La Soul attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Saint Jhn Saint Jhn attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) J. Ivy J. Ivy attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Big Freedia Big Freedia attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) DJ Spinderella DJ Spinderella attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lizzo Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Nelly Nelly attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Steve Lacy Jessy Wilson Jessy Wilson on the Red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. u002du002d (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Coco Austin and Ice-T Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ATL Jacob Future and Londyn Wilburn Future and Londyn Wilburn attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Babyface Babyface attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 65th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lil Wayne Lil Wayne attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 65th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet (L-R) Shaggy and Blvk H3ro attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jasmine Sanders and Draya Michele Jasmine Sanders and Draya Michele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Myles Frost Myles Frost attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Jeleel Jeleel attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 65th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Bella Harris and Jimmy Jam attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Sounwave Sounwave attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Erick The Architect Erick The Architect attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) LL Cool J LL Cool J attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) SAINt JHN SAINt JHN attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Tiara Thomas Tiara Thomas attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Angela Benson and Matt B. Angela Benson and Matt B. arrive at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena on February 5, 2023. u002du002d (Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Fousheé Fousheé attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dai Time Dai Time attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Pusha T Pusha T attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Nelly Nelly attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons (L-R) Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 65th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals Rick Ross Rick Ross attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Fat Joe Fat Joe attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Lil Wayne Lil Wayne attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dencia and Blac Chyna (L-R) Dencia and Blac Chyna attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Ray Angry Ray Angry attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) BLXST BLXST attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) PJ Morton, Terri Lyne Carrington, B. Michael, and guest (2nd L-R) PJ Morton, Terri Lyne Carrington, B. Michael, and guest attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Babyface Babyface attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Allison Russell Allison Russell attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Tye Tribbett Tye Tribbett attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 65th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Amanda Reifer attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Steve Stoute Steve Stoute attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Beyoncé in Gucci Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

