Colman Domingo to star in Netflix thriller, ‘The Madness’

The Emmy-winner will star as a media pundit in the eight-episode limited series.

Colman Domingo will star in Netflix’s new limited series, “The Madness.”

The streaming service ordered the eight-episode conspiracy thriller, according to Variety. Domingo leads the show, portraying Muncie Daniels, a media pundit “who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.”

“I am beyond thrilled,” Domingo posted on Twitter, retweeting Netflix’s announcement. “This series is an epic game changing thriller.”

Domingo is a decorated veteran actor, best known for his roles in films such as “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Lincoln,” “Selma,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Zola.” He is a mainstay on television as well, starring as Victor Strand in AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and winning an Emmy Award for Best Guest Actor in a drama series for his role on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix for the US and Canada, noted that “The Madness” is different from others of the genre. “‘The Madness’ is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace,” said Friedlander. “We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Colman Domingo, in a scene from “Zola,” will play the lead in the Netflix limited thriller series, “The Madness.” (Anna Kooris/A24 Films)

The limited series is part of Chernin Entertainment’s current first-look deal — essentially a right of first refusal — with Netflix. Jenno Topping, president of Chernin Entertainment, said “The Madness” creator and showrunner Stephen Belber and co-executive producer VJ Boyd will use their talents to intrigue viewers.

“Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense-driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences,” said Topping. “We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix.”

