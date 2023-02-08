It’s not too late to send them your love this Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re lovers, friends, or it’s “complicated,” here are some gift ideas to show them how you feel.

Loading the player...

Love is in the air as we count down to Valentine’s Day 2023. Regardless of your relationship status, Feb. 14 is a day to express your love and appreciation for those closest to you. But this Valentine’s Day, we’re ditching the last-minute grocery store flowers and cards and gifting Black — I mean, it is Black History Month, after all.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Raise a toast to romance

(Photo: Love Cork Screw)

Set the mood romantically or platonically with Love Cork Screw. According to founder Chrishon Lampley, Love Cork Screw “was born out of this desire to not only provide an enjoyable wine experience but also to support underrepresented communities and promote sustainable practices.” Shop the brand’s wine collection, self-care products, and line of wine-scented candles as you plan your Valentine’s Day festivities.

For your sweetheart with a sweet tooth

(Photo: Phillip Ashley Chocolates)

Make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter by gifting your valentine or galentine with gourmet chocolates. Breaking the boundaries of traditional chocolate-making, Phillip Ashley Chocolates produces beautiful and delectable treats. Its 2023 Valentine’s Day collection, “La vie en rose,” is a 12-piece gift box set featuring chocolate infused with rose, orange blossom, lavender and hibiscus flavors.

La Vie en Rose set – $79

4 Piece Bourbon Salted Caramel Hearts – $25

Plus, if you place your Valentine’s Day order by Feb. 8, you’ll receive it by the 14th!

Get intimate with the gift of intimates

Photo: Getty Images

Regardless of your relationship status, the right lingerie or pajamas can make anyone feel luxe and boost their self-love meter. Love Vera is an inclusive Black woman-owned lingerie brand dedicated to raising the bar for representation and inclusivity in fashion. From corsets to lace bodysuits, the brand unlocks everybody’s sex appeal.

Cuddle into the love with luxury linens

Elevate your love nest with the finest linens. Linoto is a Black-owned brand using organic, eco-friendly Italian and Belgian linens designed to help you sleep luxuriously. With a reputation for quality, value and style, a set of Linoto sheets will make it harder for you and your partner to leave the bed.

Linoto 100% linen sheet sets range from $299–$489.

Virtual cooking class for lovers and friends

(Photo: Getty Images)

Good food is the key to anyone’s heart. Chef, mixologist and content creator Courtnee Futch is helping everyone explore the art of cooking this Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 11 and 13, Futch is hosting two cooking classes featuring some of her favorite “self-love and romance-inducing meals.” Whether you have a galentine or a valentine, this is the perfect bonding activity.

Galentine’s Day Brunch: Self-Romance Cooking Class – $35

Sultry Surf & Turf Prep: A Romantic Cooking Class – $45

Galentine’s Day Brunch + Sultry Surf & Turf Classes Bundle – $70

Click here to register and learn more.

Romance and relaxation

(Photo: Getty Images)

Sometimes self-care is the sweetest gift. Nowadays, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle of life and consequently neglect your body. To show them you care about their self-care, treat your special someone to a trip to a Black-owned spa. Check out Olivia Christine’s list of 21 Black-owned spas in the U.S. to find your next blissful getaway.

A game that will have you screaming the lyrics to “Drunk in Love”

(Photo: Drunk In Love Drinking Game)

Whether you want to spice up date night or test how well you know your partner, Drunk in Love designs drinking card games specifically for couples. Believing that the fun in relationships shouldn’t die with the honeymoon phase, the brand’s mission is to help build fun, healthy and open relationships by creating products that make users laugh, open up, grow closer, and even get a little naughty.

Shop all the versions of the “Drunk in Love: Original Couples Drinking Game” on drunkinlovedrinkinggame.com.

P.S. If you find yourself pressed for time, the brand is also available on Amazon Prime.

Gifts that will grow with your relationship

Photo: Getty Images

For the non-flower lovers, go green and gift them a plant from The Plant Project. This Dallas-based business is the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Texas. The Plant Project delivers plants nationwide on a mission to grow both plants and communities.

You can never go wrong with the classic gift of flowers. But instead of running to your local grocery store, consider ordering your bouquet from a local Black-owned florist.

List of Black-owned flower shops:

To find more Black-owned florists check out blackgirlflorists.com

Is there anything Target doesn’t have? Check out some of these lovely Black-owned and Black-founded Target finds if you’re on a time crunch for gifts.

Reflections of love

Rayo and Honey is one of the many Black-owned brands available on Target’s website. Creating soulful and timeless art influenced by pop culture, the brand’s mirrors make for great gifts, affirmations, and home decor.

“The World Is Yours” Oval Mirror Gold – $30

“All Along You’ve Been Blooming” Arch Mirror Gold – $40

Loving harmonies

Recreate an old-school rom-com by dancing to Nina Simone’s greatest hits on vinyl.

“Nina Simone – Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits” (Target Exclusive, Vinyl) – $25.99

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.