Damar Hamlin wins prestigious award for charity work

The Buffalo Bills safety is the recipient of the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is the recipient of the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, which was bestowed on him Wednesday in recognition of his charity work.

His parents accompanied him on stage at the Phoenix Convention Center to accept the trophy, ESPN reports.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am,” Hamlin said during his acceptance speech. “I’m thankful to my father, who’s right here behind me. Growing up, just watching him do community days in our community, and I just always was waiting on my time when it came.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles on Aug. 28, 2021 before the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Hamlin made international headlines on Jan 2 when his heart suddenly stopped beating on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went into cardiac arrest after what appeared to be a routine tackle, theGrio reported. Medical professionals performed nearly 10 minutes of CPR on the field before Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati medical center, where he remained in critical condition for several days before his release on Jan. 11.

“He is not only an individual who has overcome a tremendous amount, he’s not only a person who reminds us just how dangerous this game is but also the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game,” said Demaurice Smith, NFLPA executive director.

During Hamlin’s acceptance speech, a video of Alan Page congratulating Hamlin played in the background.

“One of my favorite quotes: It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Hamlin said. “With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation received more than $9 million in donations on GoFundMe after his collapse. The non-profit funds school supplies, toys, and camps for children.

The NFLPA award comes with $100,000 donation to Hamlin’s foundation.

