Popeye’s meme kid, Dieunerst Collin, featured in Super Bowl ad for free fries

Through Collin’s Side-Eye for Fries & Pies offer, customers of the fried chicken chain can get a sweet deal.

Dieunerst Collin became a social media star in 2013 at age 9 after he was filmed standing in line at a Popeyes and mistaken for viral star Lil Terio. His side-eyed expressions went viral and Collin became known as the “Popeyes Meme Kid.”

Collin, now 18, is making headlines once again after recently signing an NIL sponsorship with Popeyes. The fried chicken chain tapped the college football player for a Super Bowl commercial that will air ahead of the big game on Sunday, PEOPLE reports.

“You might know me, I used to be that meme kid. And now, I’m in Popeyes’ big game ad,” says Collin in the clip. “It’s got all of those things those ads have, like a nice ride. Electric, of course. It’s got puppies. And it’s even got my own celebrity meal offer.”

As part of Collin’s Side-Eye for Fries & Pies offer, Popeyes Rewards customers who spend at least $20 on their order will earn 400 bonus points, which are redeemable for fries and a pie on their next order. This offer is available through the Popeyes app and website until Feb. 12, according to a release.

Nearly a decade after he initially went viral, Collin was back in the news in 2021 as the football champion nicknamed “The Killer Whale” at New Jersey’s East Orange High School, The Sun reported.

Currently, he is a freshman offensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Ohio. As part of the Popeyes deal, the company will erect a billboard with Colln’s face on it near his New Jersey hometown and “other fun content to come,” the company said in a press release, according to a separate PEOPLE report.

After the 2013 video of young Collin accumulated more than 19 million views, he became a meme and a gif, which Popeyes used in commercials at the time. Social media user Samuel Jean recorded the video of the boy and later admitted to having regrets about posting it.

“I know I was 21 and still young and naive,” Jean said in a 2021 interview with Complex. “I look back at it and was like, ‘What if I’m in his position? How would I feel?’ You got a whole bunch of people coming up to you in school either making fun or thinking it’s cool, but nine out of 10 times, they’re probably making fun of him. I felt for him.”

Thankfully, it seems to have worked out for Collin. “A lot can happen with the power of the internet behind you!” he said in the release. “I can’t believe I can say I’m officially sponsored by Popeyes. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the good word!”

