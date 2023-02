Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 hood classic films every black person should watch?

Listen in as two millennials discuss some of their favorite hood classic movies in pop culture.

Loading the player...

There are black classic films and then there are hood classic films. You know, the movies that highlight inner-city culture among African Americans. Which films are at the top of your list? Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top 3 hood classic films.