Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top reasons for trying out therapy?

There's nothing wrong with talking to a professional about your innermost thoughts. Listen is as two millennials share why you should give therapy a try.

There are benefits to therapy, but everyone may not feel the need to try. It could be out of fear or lack of trust in regards to sharing their innermost thoughts with a stranger. But how do you know you’ve reached a point where you need to be more open and give it a try? Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma discuss the top 3 reasons why they think people should consider going to therapy.