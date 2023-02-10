Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 most game-changing athletes?

Listen in as two millennials discuss which pro athletes have dominated their respective sports.

Loading the player...

If you’re a sports fan, tap in now. We’re talking about the GOATS (Greatests of All Time) when it comes to athletics. There are some athletes who were stars from a young age and others who had to work a little harder to achieve greatness. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma discuss their top 3 picks for the greatest athletes of all time.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!