Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 Olympians of all time?

Let's talk about the GOATS! Listen in as Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma break down their favorite Olympic athletes of all time.

The world’s greatest athletes competing on the world’s biggest stage. That’s right, we’re talking about the Olympics. While all of its participants over the years deserve respect in their own right, there are a few who will be ingrained in our memories for years to come.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Dozie Ezemma break down their top three Olympians of all time.

