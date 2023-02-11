Nets’ Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA after saying ‘no homo’ on TV

"I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did," a contrite Cam Thomas says

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.

Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, left, drives against Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

He was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.

Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur.

“We already had good-looking dudes, no homo, but you know how it go,” he said as Dinwiddie laughed.

“Alright, I’m sure the league office will enjoy that one,” responded Jared Greenberg, the NBA on TNT reporter.

The NBA announced on Friday that Thomas was “fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview” without describing the slur.

The 21-year-old guard, who before Thursday had become the youngest player in league history with three straight 40-point games, apologized after the game on social media.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

