10 Black-owned skin and body care brands to enhance your self-love rituals

In need of more self-love? From body scrubs to nighttime serums, these sets are the perfect addition to your year-round self-care routine.

Skin is the largest organ of our bodies, and it is essential to treat it — and ourselves — in the best way possible.

Whether you’re coupled up or rolling solo this Singles Awareness Day (yes, it’s a thing), self-care remains the best care, and a great place to start is by using products that nourish, hydrate, and pamper the skin. In the spirit of loving yourself first, it is the perfect time to invest in some new Black-owned body care products to add to your new and improved self-care routine.

Photos: Marla Rene Beauty; Dirt Don’t Hurt; The Healing Place Apothecary

Whether you are looking for a new skincare routine or a self-care body bundle, here is a list of 10 Black-owned skin and body care sets worth splurging on — because you deserve.

Screenshot: OAM Skincare

Founded by Grammy award-winning artist Ciara and a brilliant team of experts, OAM, which stands for On A Mission, is a Vitamin C skincare line that aims to hydrate and brighten skin.

The OAM Skin Vitamin C Face + Eyes Set includes a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, a 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, a Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and a Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer. Each item is gentle enough for everyday use, fights against aging, and helps to brighten the skin for a natural glow.

Dirt Don’t Hurt was founded by three sisters based in San Diego on a mission to use products with less toxic chemicals and preservatives. The search for more natural products eventually sparked a company. The Ultimate Self-Care Bundle has everything that you need to relax, relate and release without harmful ingredients. It includes the brand’s Charcoal and Clay Mineral Face Mask with a brush, a bamboo bowl with a spoon, Rose Face Oil, Citrus Body Oil, a Detox & Cleanse Charcoal Body Soap, and Detox Bath Soap with a scrub.

Photo: Urban Serenité

Catrina Mosby, who is a beauty and wellness advocate and botanical product formulator, created Urban Serenité after embarking upon her own personal wellness journey. Her goal? To make skincare products without toxins that were gentle and tailored to various skin types. Urban Serenité’s Workout Recovery Bundle consists of two products specifically made for refreshing the body after a workout. The bundle includes the brand’s Mustard and Ginger Detox Soak and Sore Muscle and Stiff Joint Salve.

Photo: The Healing Place Apothecary

The Healing Place Apothecary was founded to provide natural alternatives for life’s daily demands. Each product is made with melanin-rich skin, holistic formulas, and environmental impact at the forefront. The Balance Face Kit is for those whose skin is constantly fluctuating. The kit includes the Black Soap Gentle Face Cleanser, daily fruit-balancing toner, and fruit-balancing facial oil. Each product is meant to calm, nourish and balance the inconsistencies associated with fluctuating skin.

Photo: Naturally London

Naturally London is a health and wellness brand dedicated to creating natural foot and hand care that will improve your overall well-being. It is a Black-owned, veteran-owned, and woman-owned business where each product is made without harmful ingredients. Embrace the gift of tranquility with the brand’s Relaxation Trio. Each Naturally London Relaxation Trio includes a lavender mint foot soak, yuzu grapefruit moisturizing polish, and the choice of either a nourishing foot butter or a soothing foot balm.

Photo: Marla Rene Beauty

Marla Rene Beauty’s Melafade Sample Kit includes the brand’s Turmeric Honey Cleanser, the Kakadu Plum Toner, Melafade Day Serum, Melafade Night Serum, and Melafade Moisturizer. Each product works together to create a great morning and nighttime regimen that will leave your face feeling nourished and moisturized.

Photo: Kreyòl Essence

Kreyòl Essence brings natural hair, skin, and body products from Haiti around the world. The Haitian company has curated the perfect full-body set to cleanse, nourish and moisturize hair and skin. The Kreyòl Essence Haitian Mango Lori’s Dream Body Set includes its Haitian Black Castor Oil, a Haitian Mango and Coconut Rhum Punch Body Wash, and Mango, Papaya and Coconut Rum Punch Haitian Handcrafted Soap Bar.

Photo: AbsoluteJOI

Created by physician-researcher and public health expert Anne Beal, AbsoluteJOI’s a beauty brand focused on honoring the skin and making simple routines for women of color. AbsoluteJOI’s Essentials Skincare Set contains everything you may need to formulate a simple, but excellent skincare routine. It comes with the brand’s Skin Refining Night Oil, Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream, Sunflower and Moringa Fresh Cleanse Oil, Hydrating Gel Foam Cleanser, and Balancing PH Toner.

Photo: KAIKE

KAIKE, pronounced ‘cake,’ is a plant-based skincare brand that creates minimalist and multipurpose products that encourage self-care and celebrate the skin. Inspired by her own battles searching for the perfect skincare product, Keli Smith launched the company in 2015 with the goal of creating a clean skincare product that didn’t irritate her skin. The KAIKE Box includes its Icing Facial Oil Serum, Nourishing Oil Cleanser-Makeup Remover, Lip Frosting Moisturizing Lip Balm, Sugar Scrub Nourishing All-Over Exfoliator, and Frosting Decadent Hair and Body Butter.

