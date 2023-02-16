Burna Boy, Tems and Rema slated for 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime entertainment

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Loading the player...

Afrobeat will take center stage at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Tems & rapper-singer Rema will perform during the game’s halftime show on Sunday.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and air on TNT. Following the halftime performance featuring all three Nigerian artists, the NBA will honor Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James for recently surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Tems performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on Oct. 29, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Before the game begins, Post Malone will perform before the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft at 7:30 p.m. EST. The all-star teams are led by team captains James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will pick the members of their teams among the all-star selectees.

After the draft, Grammy-nominated singer Jewel will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will perform the Canadian national anthem.

Festivities for the NBA All-Star Weekend begin on Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT with the Jordan Rising Stars, an all-star game featuring the league’s best rookies and second-year players.

The State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night is packed with events, starting at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV with the NBA HBCU Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University. Later that evening is the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, stars of the upcoming film “Creed III,” will welcome fans at the start of All-Star Saturday. Actor Vin Diesel, star of “Fast X,” the forthcoming installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will welcome fans to Sunday’s All-Star game.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!