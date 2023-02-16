Woman apologizes after grabbing Busta Rhymes’ butt

The bystander who filmed the strange encounter said the woman “tried to plead” with Busta Rhymes but that “made him more upset."

Loading the player...

A woman who was captured on camera grabbing Busta Rhymes’ rear end says she regrets pulling the embarrassing stunt, PEOPLE reports.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic, been a long-time fan,” Nikita Mathis, the eager fan, said in a statement to The Shade Room.

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The incident occurred Monday in Las Vegas. In an 11-second clip that has gone viral, Busta is seen walking with his entourage through a lobby of sorts while surrounded by adoring fans. Mathis walks behind the rapper and suddenly cops a feel of his derriere while smiling. But Busta is hardly impressed. He responds by throwing a drink at her, splashing several onlookers.

The bystander who filmed the strange encounter told Newsflare that Mathis “tried to plead” with Busta Rhymes but that “made him more upset he finally turned around and walked off.”

Speaking to The Shade Room, Mathis said, “I admit I shouldn’t have touch [sic] him at all but he’s Busta. I felt like I could possibly get a pic …”

Busta has not addressed the incident.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn rapper, born Trevor Smith, performed with several of his pioneering peers during the 65th Grammy Awards’ celebration of 50 years of hip-hop earlier this month.

Busta hit the stage alongside music legends including LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Too $hort and more, TV Line reports.

“I was levitating. I was out of my body,” he said about his Grammy performance in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“This thing, hip-hop, gave birth to everything about me, how I’ve been blessed to provide for family, all the way down to the ways I think and speak,” he shared with the publication.

“To have a direct impact on the world with my little contribution — this was a milestone moment of culture,” he continued.

Busta released his latest EP titled “The Fuse Is Lit” in November 2022.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!