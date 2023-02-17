Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 red flags to look out for on a first date?

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Listen in as two millennials share their turn-offs on a first date with a potential partner.

Loading the player...

We all have our do’s and don’ts when it comes to love, especially when we first meet a person. Not everyone makes it to a second date. What are the red flags you notice on that debut date? Do you get turned off if the person is too talkative or maybe too flashy for your taste? What if they’re emotionless and make you feel like you’re talking to a brick wall?

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe break down the top three red flags they look out for on a first date.

