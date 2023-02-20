On the 2023 BAFTA Awards red carpet, all the winners were Black

As awards season marches on, so do its major red carpet moments. So, who were the winners across the pond at the 2023 BAFTA Awards?

Loading the player...

In an awards season already full of discussion and disappointments for many of its presumed Black frontrunners, this year’s nominees for the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, were a ray of hope. Angela Bassett (“Wakanda Forever”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) all garnered nominations, as did Rising Star nominees Daryl McCormack, Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim.

From left: Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photos: Getty Images)

Despite the well-deserved recognition, unfortunately, no Black actors or directors took home awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Sunday night. However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t any winners; the red carpet of London’s Royal Festival Hall was alight with Black star power—and equally stellar looks.

Fittingly, shades of the ever-regal color purple were favored by several of the night’s major female stars, including Bassett (in a lavender Pamella Roland gown), Davis (in a sparkly deep violet by Stella McCartney) and Jodie Turner-Smith (in a lilac beaded and ombréed feather look by Gucci). Heavy metals were also in; Cynthia Erivo looked bronzed in coppery fringes by Louis Vuitton, while Sheila Atim was stunningly statuesque in a silver strapless gown and matching opera-length gloves by Prada.

BAFTA, Tony and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose gave the audience several looks for the night, including a sheer, beaded, champagne-colored gown by Fendi Haute Couture worn on the red carpet. Later, DeBose donned an elegant black gown to join Regé-Jean Page in presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor.

What other looks were in the winners’ circle on the BAFTAs red carpet? Check out our gallery below — and stay tuned as theGrio continues its 2023 awards season style-spotting!

Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci Jodie Turner-Smith poses nduring the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Viola Davis in Stella McCartney and Julius Tennon Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Danielle Deadwyler in Armani Privé Danielle Deadwyler attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Lashana Lynch in Fendi Lashana Lynch attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Vick Hope Vick Hope attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Sheila Atim in Prada Sheila Atim attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Naomi Ackie in Loewe Naomi Ackie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Cynthia Erivo arrives at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose in Fendi Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Saffron Hocking Saffron Hocking attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Gina Prince-Bythewood Director Gina Prince-Bythewood attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Regé-Jean Page Regé-Jean Page attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Yvonne Orji Yvonne Orji attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Munroe Bergdorf Munroe Bergdorf attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Paapa Essiedu Paapa Essiedu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Jimmy Akingbola Jimmy Akingbola attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Toheeb Jimoh Toheeb Jimoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Daryl McCormack Daryl McCormack attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Elliot Knight Elliot Knight attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Akua Gyamfi Akua Gyamfi attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Alex Scott Alex Scott attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Micheal Ward Micheal Ward attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Tracy Ifeachor Tracy Ifeachor attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) AJ Odudu AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Yusra Mardini Yusra Mardini attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Deborah Ababio and Jeannette Kagame Deborah Ababio and Jeannette Kagame attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Joan Armatrading and Little Simz Joan Armatrading and Little Simz pose during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Paapa Essiedu Paapa Essiedu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) Angela Bassett in Pamella Roland Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.