Don Lemon to undergo ‘formal training’

The CNN news anchor said former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime" in response to comments she made about politicians over age 75.

Don Lemon is set to return to his post as co-anchor of “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday after taking the day off on Monday. Lemon stepped away from the show on Presidents Day following controversial statements he made about former Gov. South Carolina Nikki Haley last week.

During the Feb. 16 episode of the show,” Lemon made reference to Haley’s age in response to her suggestion that a mental competency test be required of politicians over the age of 75, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said during the show. “A woman is considered to be in their prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s. If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s.”

Lemon would later apologize for his comments both on his Twitter page and to CNN staff members during a daily editorial call after public backlash.

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon tweeted. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht disclosed to staff via a memo that Lemon would get “formal training” following his comments and indicated when Lemon would return to the show.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously,” Licht wrote. “It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to ‘CNN This Morning’ on Wednesday.”

