Will Smith posts viral TikTok poking fun at Oscars slap

The Academy Award-winning actor brought out his golden statue in the cheeky post.

Loading the player...

After almost a year since the “slap heard around the world,” Will Smith posted a TikTok this week, seemingly poking fun at the infamous moment.

The now-viral post is “stitched” with an original post from TikTok user @missmoneyworking, in which they detail an outlook that will “change your life.” They say, “Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask what it thinks of you,” while saying that the answer will come to your mind due to human intuition.

Will Smith arrives at the European premiere of “Emancipation” on Dec 2. 2022 at Vue West End in London. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

“You can ask your car what it thinks of you,” they add. “You can even ask money what it thinks of you.” After the monologue ends, Smith then looks to his side and picks up his Oscar statuette, which he won for his performance in “King Richard” after the controversial slap.

As theGrio previously reported, the infamous slap, which happened during the “94th Academy Awards,” sparked myriad conversations online and in the culture regarding Hollywood, masculinity and more. During an award presentation, Chris Rock referenced the film, “G.I. Jane,” in making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Shortly afterward, Smith walked onto the stage, struck Rock on the face, then returned to his seat from where he yelled at the comedian.

Almost two weeks after the incident, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ board of governors announced that Smith would be banned from attending the Academy Awards ceremony and events for 10 years.

Smith has since apologized numerous times in various public statements. In a November interview with Trevor Noah in support of his film, “Emancipation,” the actor shed some light on his state of mind.

“I was going through something that night, not that that justifies my behavior at all; you’re asking, ‘What did I learn,’ and it’s that we just gotta be nice to each other, man,” he told the host. “I guess the thing that was most painful for me, is I took my heart and made it hard for other people. I understood the idea when they say hurt people hurt people.”

According to BuzzFeed, the TikTok has already triggered more than one million views and an overwhelmingly large number of positive comments.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!