Black twin sisters honored as valedictorian and salutatorian of their high school

Gloria Guerrier's grade point average was 105.3, while that of her twin sister, Victoria, was 104.9. Officials say neither has ever had a score on their transcripts of less than 100.

The valedictorian and salutatorian of a New York high school are a pair of ambitious Black twin sisters.

Last week, fraternal twins Gloria and Victoria Guerrier claimed the top two spots in West Hempstead Secondary School’s graduating class of 2023, taking their loving sibling rivalry to a new frontier, CNN reported.

“Their latest feat is just one of many accolades that they have achieved,” West Hempstead said in a statement, CNN reported, “both in and outside of the classroom.”

Gloria and Victoria Guerrier have been named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2023 graduating class at West Hempstead Secondary School in New York. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

Gloria’s grade point average was 105.3, while Victoria’s was 104.9. The school said neither twin has ever had a score on their transcripts of less than 100.

West Hempstead noted that the teens are in the top 5 percent of the school’s graduating class and successfully managed a challenging course load.

“Year after year,” school officials maintained, “they have chosen and enrolled in the most rigorous advanced courses that were available to their grade level and excelled in them all.”

The Guerrier sisters competed academically throughout their four years in high school. If one sister received a higher mark than the other, it inspired the other to do better.

“We really use each other to improve upon ourselves,” Gloria said, CNN reported. “I think that level of competition between us was what really helped us.”

The sisters are co-authors of a research presentation with the National Institute for Standards and Technology and the Food and Drug Administration, finalists in the Samsung “Solve for Tomorrow” competition, AP Scholar with Distinction recipients and members of the National, Tri-M, STEM and World Language Honor Societies, according to a press release from the school.

Outside of their in-class excellence, Gloria and Victoria Guerrier are each varsity athletes in three sports, and both have received All-County and All-State recognition for track.

According to CNN, Victoria said their accomplishments are something they’ve been working at for a long time, assuring that she and her twin are “very happy” things turned out how they wanted.

The sisters intend to study computer science when they enroll at Yale University in the fall.

“The West Hempstead School District commends these two young ladies,” their school added in its statement, “as model students.”

