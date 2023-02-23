Rihanna to perform at 2023 Oscars

The singer-entrepreneur will sing her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rihanna’s musical comeback continues with a stop at the Oscars.

Fresh off her highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show earlier this month, the nine-time Grammy Award-winner will perform “Lift Me Up” at the 95th Academy Awards, according to People.

The song, featured in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is nominated for Best Original Song.

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination as a co-writer of “Lift Me Up,” along with “Wakanda Forever” director Ryan Coogler, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems, and Ludwig Göransson, who also produced the song and composed the film’s score. “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character in 2018’s “Black Panther.” He died of colon cancer in August 2020.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

“Lift Me Up” was Rihanna’s first new song release since her 2016 album, “Anti.” She also contributed the song “Born Again” to the film as well.

Rihanna is competing in the Best Original Song category with Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; Diane Warren for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski for “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on March 12 from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

