Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 queens of comedy?

Who says women can't be as funny as men — if not funnier? Listen in as two millennials discuss their favorite comediennes.

Loading the player...

Sure, Hollywood has got its fair share of funny men making audiences laugh, but it’s no secret that they’ve got female counterparts who pack just as much punch. Like their brethren, these able, audacious ladies are selling out venues and making waves across screens both silver and small.

Listen up as Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma share who they feel are the top three queens of comedy.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!