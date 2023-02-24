‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ among NAACP Image Awards pre-televised winners

Queen Latifah will host the ceremony, which is set to air Saturday on BET.

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, the organizers of the NAACP Image Awards have announced the pre-televised winners, including Outstanding Variety Show, Talk Show and Podcast.

As theGrio previously reported, the “54th NAACP Image Awards” celebrates “black excellence” across various industries including film, music, television and literature. This week, the NAACP and BET announced four rounds of pre-televised winners. TheGrio covered the first round of winners, which included music stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna.

The second round of winners were in the literary, variety show, reality program, news information awards categories. Jennifer Hudson, who is currently hosting the first season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information, while “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” won Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special).

(L-R) Producer Nate Moore, Mabel Cadena, director Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Tenoch Huerta pose for a photo during the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Red Carpet on Nov. 9, 2022 at Plaza Satelite in Mexico City. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images for Disney)

The third round of non-televised awards included winners from outstanding short-form series, children’s program and voice-over performance categories. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took home Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. Keke Palmer won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her performance in “Lightyear.”

In television categories, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) earned Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television) and Nia Long won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

The fourth round of winners honored outstanding work in podcasts, directing, writing and more. Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series went to Brittani Nichols for “Abbott Elementary,” while Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series went to Marissa Jo Cerar for “Women of the Movement.”

Earlier this week, the NAACP and BET announced that Queen Latifah will host the ceremony. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond,” Latifah said in a statement. “Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

The “54th NAACP Image Awards” is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday exclusively on BET.

Below is the list of the second, third and fourth rounds of pre-televised awards:

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Take My Hand” – Dolen Perkins-Valdez

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Finding Me” – Viola Davis

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen” – George McCalman

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Scenes from My Life” – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration” – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness” – Robin Coste Lewis

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Stacey’s Remarkable Books” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Cookies & Milk” – Shawn Amos

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown – “Tab Time”

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson – “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts”

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Daring Simone Biles”

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“Dear Mama…”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“More Than I Want To Remember”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Keke Palmer – “Lightyear”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Ja’Siah Young – “Raising Dion”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Tab Time”

Outstanding Animated Series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Outstanding Guest Performance

“Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me “The Mahalia Jackson Story”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Keith David – “From Scratch”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“LeVar Burton Reads”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Therapy for Black Girls”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – Student Transfer”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Women of the Movement” – Episode 101

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – “Entergalactic”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes – “Atlanta – The Homeliest Little Horse”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” – Season 6, Episode 6: “Axe and Grind”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Anton Cropper – “Fantasy Football”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Reginald Hudlin – “Sidney”

