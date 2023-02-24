Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 qualities you look for in a friend?

How many of us have real, tried-and-true comrades? Listen in as two millennials discuss what they seek in a good friend.

The ladies of TLC once asked this famous question: “What about your friends?” In a world where social media pushes facades, it’s hard to find comrades of substance. So, when you do find them, you should hold on tight. But, how do you know if you’ve got a real bosom buddy?

Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma share the top three qualities of someone they’d call a good friend.

