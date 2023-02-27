Abbott Elementary’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on Netflix's YouTube channel and saw the brightest stars of the small and big screen coming together to celebrate their work.

The reign of “Abbott Elementary” continues. Just 24 hours after all but sweeping the comedic TV categories at the NAACP Image Awards, the cast of the popular ABC sitcom took home one of the top TV prizes of the night at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

(Left to right) Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis, recipients of the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” pose in the press room during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eugene Levy presented the award to the cast of the series during the ceremony, which aired Sunday on Netflix’s YouTube channel. During her acceptance speech, star, producer and creator of the series Quinta Brunson shared that being apart of the ensemble “means the world” to her.

“When I get to be a part of this ensemble, these people bring me back down to earth,” she said while referencing her co-stars onstage, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis.

“They allow me to become an actress that I’m proud of,” she continued. “Sometimes acting feels like the hardest…the part of my job that I could tune out, but I don’t want to. I want to be an actor, and I want to be a good one, and to be a part of this ensemble makes me a better actor everyday.” She went on to say she is “in awe” of all of her castmates, who are “so f–king funny.”

As has become standard in recent years, the ceremony opened with the “I Am An Actor” segment, which highlighted monologues from some of the biggest stars in the room, detailing their inspiration and journeys throughout their careers. Niecy Nash-Betts recalled seeing Lola Falana on TV while growing up, inspiring her to perform for her family. “In that moment, my destiny was stamped on the canvas of my imagination: I wanted to be Black, fabulous and on TV,” she said.

Janelle James and Quinta Brunson also hilariously appeared the segment as well, executing a “bit” where Brunson forgot to tell James about the segment, leaving her unprepared and without a monologue. “When I was starting out in the business, I was haunted by a reccurring stress dream where I was suddenly on TV with every star in Hollywood watching me, and I had nothing prepared to say,” she said. “Tonight, thanks to the help of my ‘friends,’ that dream has come true. My name is Janelle James, and I am an actor.” Check out the hilarious segment below:

Other big wins of the night went to shows like “The White Lotus” (Outstanding Performance by an Actress; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series), while “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which has quickly become a favorite this awards season, took home four awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh’s performance.

For the full list of SAG Awards winners, head to the official site here.

