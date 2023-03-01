J. Cole, Usher, Drake to headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker are among the artists scheduled to perform at the Dreamville Festival on April 1 and 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Dreamville Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. Festival co-founder J. Cole will headline the North Carolina music event with Drake and Usher.

The annual festival announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday. It will occur on April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. Usher will headline the first night, with Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EarthGang, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, SiR, Lute, Omen, Marque Clae, and Victony performing earlier in the day.

J. Cole and Drake will headline the second night, featuring a special Burna Boy performance. Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ware, and Reuben Vincent round out the remaining lineup for day two.

Drake performs on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on Jan. 22, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The festival is named after Dreamville Records, the music label co-founded by J. Cole. Many festival performers include Dreamville signees like Lennox, J.I.D., Bas, Cozz, Lute, Omen, and EarthGang. J. Cole also curates the lineup of the festival each year.

The Dreamville Festival, according to its website, will also feature “dozens of local independently-owned businesses, as well as artisans, muralists, merchants, and community organizations to offer attendees a true taste of the good life in Raleigh.”

The dates were released last year, and pre-sale tickets sold out shortly after, according to ABC News 11. General admission and VIP tickets are currently available on the festival’s website.

Dreamville Festival was founded in 2018 and is one of the largest music festivals in North Carolina. Last year’s festival lineup included Lil Baby, Wizkid, Kehlani, Ja Rule and Ashanti, and Fivio Foreign.

