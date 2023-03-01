Jonathan Majors wants to make a rom-com with Issa Rae, says ‘let’s do it’

The actors presented together at the 54th NAACP Image Awards and viewers on social media immediately called for a film starring the two.

Jonathan Majors is ready to be a romantic lead and already has a perfect co-star in mind: Issa Rae.

Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae shared the stage last month as presenters at the NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Their chemistry spurred calls on social media for the two to star together, and Majors said he’s thinking of a romantic comedy. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The “Creed III” actor and “Insecure” star recently presented together at the NAACP Image Awards, charming audiences with the undeniable chemistry between them. After their onstage moment, social media immediately began buzzing about a potential film starring the two actors, specifically a romantic comedy.

In an interview the following day with Variety, Majors workshopped ideas for a rom-com starring the two, even coming up with a hypothetical situation for the plot.

“We grew up together. And then I come back home, and it’s like ‘Oh, okay.’ We can start with that,” he told the outlet, “I want to do a run through a park, you know what I mean, a run through Central Park, trying to beat her to the airport.”

“Say we live in Harlem, then we’ve got Central Park and then you’re running through LaGuardia trying to find Issa,” he continued. “Issa, you want to do it? Let’s do it.”

He also spoke about presenting with the writer and actress at the awards ceremony, saying, “She was fabulous and I just kind of … I mean, it’s Issa Rae, you can’t drop the ball.”

During the now viral NAACP Image Awards moment, the two had natural banter with each other, with Rae asking Majors about his astrological sun sign, while they also broke down why he is so good at playing a “bad guy.”

