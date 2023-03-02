Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson selected to Time Women of the Year list

The award-winning actresses were selected among a group of 12 women honored by Time, including Cate Blanchett and Phoebe Bridgers.

Angela Bassett and Quinta Brunson made it to the Time Women of the Year list. The actresses are among the 12 women selected for the prestigious title.

Bassett and Brunson are joined by fellow actress Cate Blanchett, musician Phoebe Bridgers, athletes Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali, Brazil’s Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco, Suntory Beverages CEO Makiko Ono, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, and activists Ayisha Siddiqa, Olena Shevchenko, and Verónica Cruz Sánchez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Time Women of the Year list is an extension of its list of the 100 most influential women of the 20th century, first launched in 2020.

Quinta Brunson attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“‘Time’s’ mission is to shine a light on the people and ideas that are making the world a better place,” said Time CEO Jessica Sibley. “The 2023 Time Women of the Year are leading us all toward a more equal world and affecting real change through their efforts and commitments to climate activism, human rights, social justice, and more.”

Bassett is one of Hollywood’s most highly decorated and celebrated Black actresses for three decades. This year, she received her second Academy Award nomination for reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s 2022 blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Brunson experienced breakout success in 2022, thanks to her ABC comedy series, “Abbott Elementary.” The show’s first season became a big hit, garnering seven Emmy nominations and winning three. Brunson, the show’s star and creator, won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show’s pilot episode.

Time Women of the Year gala will honor the women on March 8 in Los Angeles. The invite-only event will feature the honorees’ appearances, and Bridger will perform.

