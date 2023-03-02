Beyoncé honored in speech by a California congressman

California Rep. Robert Garcia praised the Grammy-winning singer in a speech in honor of Women's History Month.

Beyoncé didn’t take home an Album of the Year Grammy this year, but she is still getting plenty of accolades from high places. A Congress member gave the singer her flowers during a speech at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) honored Beyoncé in a speech commemorating the beginning of Women’s History Month, which began on Wednesday. He delivered the speech flanked by a photo of the singer’s “Homecoming” album cover.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women’s History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well,” Garcia said. “She’s an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter.”

Representative Robert Garcia speaks as student loan borrowers gather at Supreme Court the evening before the court hears two cases on student loan relief to state the relief is legal and needs to happen immediately on Feb. 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We The 45 Million)

Garcia mentioned that Beyoncé’s legacy goes beyond just her awards. “Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”

The freshman congressman spoke about seeing Beyoncé’s power as a performer firsthand. He called his first time Destiny’s Child in concert, stating it was “life-changing for me and the way I experience music.” He concluded his statements about the “Break My Soul” singer by citing her contributions as social justice advocate.

“Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country,” Garcia stated. “She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history.”

