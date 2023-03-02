The return of Fenty x Puma is upon us

Rihanna announces the rekindling of her partnership with Puma amid a very busy year.

Loading the player...

After a much-discussed return to the stage at the Super Bowl, Rihanna is reuniting with an old collaborator.

Wednesday via Instagram, Puma announced a revival of the once-coveted Fenty x Puma collaboration. The post simply reads, “she’s back,” in gold lettering set against a black background with both the Fenty and Puma logos beneath. The caption on the post kept it cryptic, merely telling us something between the two brands is “coming soon.”

Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Despite the scant details, fans of Rihanna’s fashion output who fondly remember Rihanna’s last collection with Puma in 2017 — which prominently featured furry slides — were no doubt rejoicing. Rihanna and Puma go well together.

According to Vogue, Rihanna’s relationship with Puma began in the early 2010s when she first joined the brand as a creative director and released a series of instantly sold-out sneakers. The star also staged a number of shows at New York Fashion Week, receiving not just fans’ approval but that of the critics as well.

Vogue theorizes that of this forthcoming collection, we could expect “Rihanna to tap into the current zeitgeist for skin-baring styles — as well as to offer a more inclusive vision for the brand, in keeping with the diverse casting of her runway spectaculars for Savage x Fenty.”

It’s also worth noting that since Rihanna’s last collection with the brand, legendary stylist and fashion icon June Ambrose has joined Puma as creative director.

News of the revived partnership comes amid a very busy and buzzworthy few months for the singer, who not only wowed audiences during her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but also made history as the first performer ever to do it while pregnant. After revealing Fenty baby No. 2 on one of the world’s biggest stages, the singer gave the world an up-close look at Fenty baby No. 1, her son with partner A$AP Rocky, on the cover of British Vogue’s March issue — of which intimate behind-the-scenes footage just dropped.

In the magazine, Rihanna gushed about motherhood.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are [countless] photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … Because it doesn’t matter,” she said.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.