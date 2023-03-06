Halle Bailey shares new ‘Little Mermaid’ doll from Mattel: ‘This means so much to me’

The actress took to social media with an emotional video on her Instagram story.

Halle Bailey just went through a Disney Princess rite of passage. Ahead of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” film, Mattel has revealed a brand new Princess Ariel doll that takes its inspiration from the actress’ portrayal in the upcoming movie.

Halle Bailey attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4, 2023 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The new doll is faithful to the likeness of Ariel in the upcoming film, nailing everything from Bailey’s hair, complexion and even the mole on her forehead. The doll features a “deluxe aqua and purple color palette, elaborately decorated fin and beautiful red hair,” and they hope the new doll will “expand storytelling opportunities and create new magical stories,” according to the description that theGrio obtained.

Bailey took to Instagram to celebrate the new toy, holding back tears while sharing just how special the moment is for her. “I am gonna cry,” she warned before pulling out the doll.

“I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, to have one that looks like me that is my favorite Disney character is very surreal. “I’m just stunned,” she said before quipping that she plans on taking the doll home with her and “hiding it forever.”‘

She shared similar sentiments in her caption, writing to her millions of followers, “the little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character.”

The Mermaid Ariel doll will be available for preorder on March 7. “The Little Mermaid” opens May 26 in U.S. theaters.

