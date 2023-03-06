Lenny Kravitz tapped for Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The four-time Grammy Award-winner to perform as the Academy honors the departed members of Hollywood's film and entertainment industry from the previous year.



Lenny Kravitz is set to perform at the “95th Academy Awards” ceremony during the “In Memoriam” segment.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner will sing as the Oscars honor the departed members of Hollywood’s film and entertainment industry from the previous year, according to Variety. After the ceremony, an extended photo gallery of more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will feature in A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine.

Kravitz has made his mark in Hollywood for more than two decades. Besides releasing 11 studio albums and five certified platinum, he’s appeared in numerous films. These include the Oscar-winning “Precious” (2009) and the first two installments of “The Hunger Games” franchise. Currently, he is appearing in “Shotgun Wedding” starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7, 2022, at Casa Cipriani in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The “Fly Away” singer has actors in his family as well. His mother was the late Roxie Roker, who starred in the long-running television sitcom “The Jeffersons.” His daughter, Zoë Kravitz, has starred in several movies, including “The Batman.” He shares Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, the actress best known for starring as Denise Huxtable in “The Cosby Show.”

Kravitz is the latest artist announced as a performer at the Oscars ceremony. The Academy announced that Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up,” her Oscar-nominated song from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In addition to Rihanna, three of the remaining four nominees in the category were also announced as performers: Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren (“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”), David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux (“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ( “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”). Lady Gaga, nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” has yet to be confirmed as a performer.

The “95th Academy Awards” ceremony, which Jimmy Kimmel will host, is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

