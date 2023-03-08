Jonathan Majors to star in Amazon Studio’s ‘Da Understudy’

The actor will also produce the forthcoming film about a Broadway production understudy, which Spike Lee may direct.

Jonathan Majors continues to land more roles. The actor will star in the forthcoming film, “Da Understudy,” for Amazon Studios and Westbrook Studios.

“Da Understudy” tells the story of an understudy of a Broadway production, according to Deadline. Life imitates art when he finds a role he’s willing to kill for. Spike Lee is a possible director candidate for the project.

News of Majors’ forthcoming project comes following the success of his latest film, “Creed III.” The third installment of the boxing franchise debuted at No. 1 at domestic box offices after grossing over $56 million during its opening weekend. Majors stars as the film’s antagonist opposite star and director Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Wood Harris.

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“Creed III” took the top spot from the previous week’s No.1 film, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” which stars Majors as Kang the Conqueror, a key antagonist throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors will also produce “Da Understudy” along with Will Smith, Westbrook Studios Co-President & Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone, and Mike Soccio. Tyler Cole, Tom Hanada, and Zach Strauss will write the screenplay. Lee and Cole will executive produce the film.

Majors’ whirlwind schedule continues as his next film, “Magazine Dreams,” premieres later this year. Besides “Da Understudy,” he will next head into the production of “The Man in My Basement,” which he will also executive produce. He is attached to produce and star in a forthcoming Dennis Rodman biopic, “48 Hours in Vegas.”

