What to watch out for at the 2023 Oscars

Five things to look out for during the “95th Academy Awards” telecast on Sunday.

The Oscars telecast is the most anticipated evening in Hollywood every year. Millions tune in to see the best of the best for the year in film.

The “95th Academy Awards” ceremony is scheduled for Sunday and the atmosphere is much different this time. Producers, attendees and viewers alike are curious to see what the Oscars look like post-slap, especially after Chris Rock’s recent Netflix special reminded us of what happened a year ago.

There’s also a familiar tone to this year’s awards that isn’t so anticipated. While featuring only a few Black artists nominated in the actor categories, the 2023 Oscars is again giving an #OscarsSoWhite vibe. However, there are plenty of Black artists to root for this year and things to look forward to seeing.

Following are five developments to look out for at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett May Become Oscar Queen Angela Bassett poses for a portrait at the “95th Academy Awards” Nominees Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP) In 1994, Angela Bassett received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, portraying Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” This year, she is up for her second Oscar, this time for Queen Ramonda for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” If she wins, she’ll become the ninth Black actress to win an Oscar. Regina King was the most recent in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Rihanna To “Lift” The Academy Awards Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Rihanna’s musical comeback has been one for the ages. Her first new song in over six years, “Lift Me Up,” has earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She will perform the song before the Oscars audience and, as a co-writer, could win her first Oscar.

Lenny Kravitz To Honor The Dearly Departed Lenny Kravitz attends the “64th Annual Grammy Awards” on April 3, 2022 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz’s connections to Hollywood are almost as deep as his connections to music. The four-time Grammy winner’s mom is the late Roxie Roker, star of “The Jeffersons.” His daughter Zoë is an A-list actress and he’s appeared in several movies himself. Kravitz will give the “In Memoriam” performance on Oscar night, acknowledging industry members who died since the last Oscars ceremony.

And the Oscar Goes to…Paper Boi (?) Brian Tyree Henry attends “AARP The Magazine’s” 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28, 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Brian Tyree Henry is up for his first Academy Award this year for Best Supporting Actor in “Causeway.” Over the past few years, he’s distinguished himself as a respected versatile actor in high-profile films like “Joker” and Marvel’s “The Eternals.” But his breakout role is for playing Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, the reluctant rising rap star in the award-winning TV comedy, “Atlanta.” He is the second star of that show to get an Oscar nod, following LaKeith Stanfield, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2021 for “Judas and The Black Messiah.”

Ruth Carter Going For Second Oscar Ruth E. Carter, winner of Best Costume Design for “Black Panther,” poses in the press room during the “91st Annual Academy Awards” on Feb. 24, 2019 at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ruth Carter made history in 1993 when she became the first Black artist to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design for “Malcolm X.” In 2019, she made history again when she became the first Black artist to win the Best Costume Design Oscar (Marvel’s “Black Panther”). This year, Carter is in the running for her second Academy Award for her work in the Marvel sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

