‘UnPrisoned’ stars Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh break down new Hulu series

Hulu's latest comedy also stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The new Hulu series “UnPrisoned,” which is inspired by author and relationship expert Tracy McMillan’s life, has gained critical acclaim and positive fan response within just one week of its release. TheGrio caught up with series leads Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh, who broke down the comedy series, the grounded backstory behind it, and how working with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo inspired them on set.

Edwin (Delroy Lindo), Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), Paige (Kerry Washington) and Mal (Marque Richardson) in “UnPrisoned.” (Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

As theGrio previously reported, “UnPrisoned” stars Washington as Paige Alexander, a single mother and relationship therapist whose world is turned upside down when her dad (Lindo), who has spent most of her life incarcerated, is released from prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Richardson joins as Paige’s love interest and her father’s social case worker, Mal, an exciting profession to highlight in the series, the actor said.

“He is a criminal justice social case worker,” Richardson noted. “People keep calling him a (parole officer), he’s not a P.O. so it was cool to make that distinction and to play in that world. Just to make him a full human being. He is the grounding force for the Paige character and the Edwin character.”

Rakotohavana, who plays Paige’s teenage son Finn, expressed his gratitude for being a part of the cast. “The whole show for me was a blessing. Even from the audition, you get an audition and it says ‘Kerry Washington’ on it … you’re immediately going to put everything you got into that audition.”

McIntosh, in perhaps the most comedic role in the series, plays a young version of Paige who appears during climactic moments in the character’s life. The young actress said the experience was “amazing,” recalling working with Washington and Lindo for the first time. “Soon as I saw Mr. Delroy I was like ‘woah,'” she explained, while also saying Washington told her she was “going to kill it” on set.

Richardson also broke down the nature of the set, explaining there was room to play and “keep it real.” He added, “Shout out and kudos to the writers and Tracy [McMillan] for writing the material but also letting us live and flow and play and have fun.” He also shared his excitement about acting with Washington and Lindo.

“It was a masterclass,” he gushed. “Working with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, these are people that I have idolized my entire life and to be in that space with them was a pinch me moment experience.” He quipped, “I was just trying not to lose my job because if I thought about it too much, then I would lose my job!”

The first season of “UnPrisoned” is currently streaming on Hulu.

