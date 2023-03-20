Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne,’ ‘Assisted Living’ returning on BET

"House of Payne" and "Assisted Living" return for their 10th and fourth seasons, respectively, on Wednesday.

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” are returning to BET with new episodes, according to Deadline.

“House of Payne” will air its season 10 premiere at 9 p.m. ET, while “Assisted Living” will follow with its season four premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET.

This new season of “House of Payne” finds the Payne family tackling issues of parenting and relationship boundaries, dealing with health and wellness, and matters of the heart. Calvin gets obsessive and aggressive when coaching his son’s soccer team, drawing similar parallels to Curtis, who was also a “domineering soccer coach” in Calvin’s youth. Meanwhile, Miranda’s self-titled novel causes a commotion as they all assume it’s a tell-all.

Tyler Perry arrives on March 27, 2022, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in this file photo. Perry’s sitcoms “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” are returning to BET this week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

In the first episode, “Like New Money,” Curtis investigates the destruction of his food truck while Calvin tries to uncover Calvin Jr.’s troublesome behavior.

Season four of “Assisted Living” continues the goings-on of the Pleasant Days Assisted Living Facility. The Washington family and the Pleasant Days residents deal with money, love and health issues. The residents come together to donate unused items to the less fortunate, but things will go awry when one of Cora’s family heirlooms is mistakenly donated.

In the “Assisted Living” season premiere, “I Believe,” Reginald attempts to find love again after trying to get himself out of a slump. Philip puts life in perspective while holding himself accountable for his actions.

The series is also gaining new cast members. Alretha Thomas, Chet Anekwe, and Damien Leake are coming on as series regulars.

