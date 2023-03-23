Tony! Toni! Toné! reuniting for tour, teases Raphael Saadiq

Saadiq posted an announcement about the group's "Just Me and Your Tour 2023" to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Tony! Toni! Toné!, the hitmaking R&B group of the 1990s, is returning to the road with its original lineup, according to co-founder Raphael Saadiq.

On Wednesday, Saadiq posted a photo to his Instagram page of himself with former groupmates, brother D’Wayne Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian Riley. The picture said, “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!” along with “Just Me and You Tour 2023.”

Saadiq’s announcement is now the only posting on his Instagram profile after since deleted all other photos. Wiggins reposted the picture on his social media account and it’s on the Tony! Toni! Toné! Twitter page.

Saadiq did not include dates and locations for the tour in his post. Still, when The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson wrote in the comments, “Man y’all Better Stop Playin Wit My Emotions——this better be REAL,” Saadiq reassured him, replying, “its real.”

Based in Oakland, California, Tony! Toni! Toné! released four albums: the gold-certified debut, “Who? (1988), and three consecutive platinum-selling projects in “The Revival (1990),” “Sons of Soul (1993)” and “House of Music (1996).” The group had several R&B hit singles, including “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “If I Had No Loot,” “Anniversary” and “Let’s Get Down.”

Tony! Toni! Toné! broke up following the release of “House of Music” and Saadiq would enjoy a successful career as a solo artist and music producer. He also has songwriter credits for acts like Total, Angie Stone and John Legend. The trio’s most recent collaboration on record came during a brief reunion for Saadiq’s 2003 live album, “All the Hits At the House of Blues.”

After Saadiq’s departure, Tony! Toni! Toné! hired Amar Khalil, who sang with the group from 1998 to 2018.

Saadiq first alluded to a possible reunion with Wiggins and Riley during a 2019 interview on “The Breakfast Club.” That November, the group reunited with intentions to perform during a Bay Area Reunion concert. The group posted on Twitter that the concert was canceled but a future show would be forthcoming after rehearsals went so well.

