theGrio Style Guide: Celebrities talk cosmetic surgeries, SZA for SKIMS, and how Yara Shahidi uses fashion

This week in style, Jason Bolden credits Black women for his success, the Fifteen Percent Pledge's new trunk show, and Yasmin Finney becomes a YSL Beauté Ambassador.

With each new year comes new trends, and 2023 seems to be the year of the return back to more natural bodies.

Women’s bodies have always been social media’s favorite topic of conversation, no matter how problematic the discourse is. In recent years, tiny waists and big butts have been all the rage. Whether the product of genetics, the gym, or a plastic surgeon, it seems as though everyone wanted an exaggerated hourglass figure.

Celebrities are transparent about their cosmetic surgeries (Photo: Getty Images)

While we love seeing mainstream media celebrate curvier figures, the trend quickly took a turn as more people began risking their health to achieve the dramatic hourglass shape. Many achieved the small waist-large hips combination by undergoing Brazilian butt lifts (BBL), silicone injections, and other enhancement surgeries. But, despite the steady popularity of the procedure, BBLs continue to be one of the riskiest cosmetic surgeries. The procedure’s risk, in addition to the extreme lengths some were going to receive it (traveling overseas, going to uncertified doctors), made the “BBL era” extremely controversial.

However, this year, several stars known for their dramatic hourglass shapes are reversing their cosmetic procedures. Blac Chyna was particularly transparent about her reduction process. This week, the reality star shared a candid video explaining her decision to reduce her breast and butt enhancements.

“As y’all know, I’m changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel like is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out,” she told her 16.5 million Instagram followers. “A BBL is when they use your own fat; ass shots is silicone. So I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications, and all this other crazy stuff.”

Similarly, Grammy award-winning artist Doja Cat shared that she recently underwent liposuction and a breast reduction. Under the comments of a post addressing her speedy recovery, the “Say So” revealed that she reduced her breasts to a size 32C. After years of celebrities shifting the beauty standard while denying getting work done, this era of transparency is a breath of fresh air.

SZA channels her inner “supermodel” in new SKIMS campaign

SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Award-winning R&B singer SZA showed off her beauty in SKIMS’ latest “Fits Everybody” campaign. Modeling some of the brand’s signature looks, including bodysuits, bandeaus, unlined bras, and matching underwear, SZA joins the long list of celebrities who have posed for SKIMS to date, including Snoop Dogg, Teyana Taylor, Tyra Banks, Indya Moore, and more.

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” said Kim Kardashian in a press release, according to People Magazine.

“SZA is a defining voice in popular culture today; a multi-faceted artist who’s an inspiration to women everywhere,” SKIMS CEO Jens Grede added.

In a post captioned “Feelin fine and comfy in my @ SKIMS grateful to be included in their new campaign wearing Fits Everybody,” the “Kill Bill” singer left fans speechless.

As the artist sang in her 2017 track of the same name, she could be a “supermodel.”

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden owes it all to Black women

Jason Bolden attends the Build Series to discuss “Styling Hollywood” at Build Studio on September 11, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

While celebrity stylist Jason Bolden would say Black women have been instrumental in his career, one famous Black woman, in particular, could be considered the catalyst.

In a recent episode of Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation,” Bolden sits down with host Noah Callahan-Bever to discuss how “important” Black women have been in his career. He also tells Callahan-Bever how it all began with his friendship with Gabrielle Union, leading to a chance styling mention in Vogue.

According to Bolden, during one run of the annual art festival Art Basel in Miami, Union called upon her friend Bolden to meet up with her and to bring her something to wear. Coverage of Union ended up in Vogue, crediting him as her stylist. It wasn’t long after that Bolden was thrust into the whirlwind life of a celebrity stylist.

“In my head, it was just like helping a friend, we’re going out that night. And a couple of days later, it’s on Vogue. And then it says, Jason Bolden, purveyor of style. I was like, Huh? What? Huh? Like, what is happening? And it kind of snowballed into that. And all of a sudden, I was like, oh, I’m a stylist,” Bolden said.

Bolden went on to experience many career highs, including earning a Netflix reality show, “Styling Hollywood,” that followed him and his team around as they styled his famous Black clientele for some of Hollywood’s biggest red carpets.

Moda Operandi launches a curated trunk show with The Fifteen Percent Pledge

From left to right: Head of State, AnOnlyChild, Agobly, Sukeina, Dur Doux (Photo credit: Moda Operandi)

In 2021, luxury online department store Moda Operandi took Aurora James’ Fifteen Percent Pledge; this week, the platform announced a major step they are taking to honor that pledge.

According to a release to theGrio, Moda Operandi has launched its first-ever curated trunk show with the Fifteen Perfect Pledge, highlighting Black designers and brands. Designers featured in the show include Sukeina, Dur Doux, Sunni Sunni, Anonlychild, Harwell Godfrey, James’ Brother Vellies brand, Head of State, and Agobly.

“Trunkshow is the ideal platform for showcasing emerging designers with small teams—as it operates on a made-to-order model—and we’re incredibly excited to launch this one, which will feature eight brands hand-selected by Aurora James, in partnership with our merchandising team. We’re confident that this edit will not only resonate deeply with our client, but will also bring more awareness to the Fifteen Percent Pledge’s mission,” Moda Operandi’s Chief Merchant April Hennig stated in the release.

You can shop the trunk show online at Moda Operandi’s site now through April 7, 2023.

Yara Shahidi uses fashion to help her amplify her message

Yara Shahidi poses during a photoshoot celebrating her appearance at the Trumpet Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi is evolving.

The 23-year-old actress and Harvard graduate is Byrdie’s “Revival” issue cover star. In the intimate profile, Shahidi opens up about how she’s entering her “selfish era,” the pressure she’s felt to be a positive figure in Hollywood, and how fashion has been a useful tool.

Known as a Gen Z style and beauty icon, Shahidi said fashion has become an avenue for her to define her authentic self.

“With fashion, I love thinking about purpose. I like to use clothing to amplify a message I find important or celebrate someone I admire. With beauty, I’m all about leaning into the fact that I’m in my 20s. I like to have fun with my makeup and hair and do things that will make me smile,” she said.

Yasmin Finney named YSL’s U.K. Beauté Ambassador

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Yasmin Finney attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Yasmine Finney continues breaking barriers for the transgender community, most recently as YSL’s newest Beauté Ambassador. Best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s hit series “Heartstopper,” Finney is making history as YSL’s first U.K. local ambassador.

“To me, this partnership means hope,” said Finney, per WWD. “It means all the younger Yasmins out there who have been told they do not belong can finally see themselves represented by a monumental brand like YSL Beauté. It’s a real pinch-me moment.”

The actress will make her first appearance as the brand’s ambassador in a new “Drop the Look” campaign scheduled to come out in April.

Curator Mashonda Tifrere’s “Note to Self” with Christie’s

Curator Mashonda Tifrere’s “Note to Self” with Christie’s (Photo courtesy of Christie’s)

To commemorate Women’s History Month, curator Mashonda Tifrere has partnered with Christie’s Private Sales to bring forth a “powerful” exhibition celebrating the journey to self-realization for women.

According to a release to theGrio, the exhibition, called “Note to Self,” explores being “rich in individuality yet delicately connected by a sense of liberation” through 24 works selected by Tifrere that reflect her own personal journey and awakening. The works in “Note to Self,” invite viewers to engage with the elements of ease, peace, and comfort.

The works in the exhibition, which launches March 28 and runs through April 14, will also be for sale, ranging in price from $2,445 to $18,340.50.

Sotheby’s to auction rare pairs of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories’

Sotheby’s to Auction 8 Pairs of The Nike Dunk Low ‘Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories’ (Photos: Sotheby)

This week, Sotheby’s announced it will be auctioning off eight pairs of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories,’ created by the late designer and Futura. From April 5 to April 14, the Virgil Abloh Foundation, Nike, and Futura are teaming up with Sotheby’s to exclusively auction the limited-edition Nike dunk design.

“The ‘Virgil AblohTM x Futura Laboratories’ Dunks were so special to Virgil, not only for their role as an anchor piece of the SS20 collection but as a symbol of collaboration and creativity, two principles he always prioritized. The Dunks represent Virgil’s unique lens on art and culture, and this auction with Sotheby’s further aids in keeping his legacy alive,” said Shannon Abloh in a press release shared with theGrio.

Over three years after the shoes’ original debut, this auction marks the first-ever release and opportunity for the public to access the limited-edition Dunks. Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh Foundation, a philanthropic effort designed to honor Abloh’s legacy while advocating for greater diversity, equality, and inclusion across creative industries.

