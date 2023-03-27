Is the ‘soft girl era’ trend attainable for Black women?

You might be triggered by the term "soft life," but author Rachel Cargle breaks down why Black women deserve the soft life the most.

The term “soft girl era” has been trending all over social media for the past couple of months, but what exactly does it mean? Rachel Cargle, activist and author of “A Renaissance of Our Own: A Memoir & Manifesto on Reimagining,” joins Eboni K. Williams to talk about the “soft life” and why that term might be triggering for Black women.

The concept of soft life originated in the Nigerian influencer community. Rachel Cargle defines soft life as “an invitation to consider how we can center our wellness and go away from the edge that life has built us in many spaces.” Black women are usually known to be “ultra-strong” and not considered to self-sacrifice in many ways. Although, the term soft girl era might feel like it goes against the hyper-focused type A Black women that are about career advancement, Cargle says to reconsider what the term “soft” means. Soft doesn’t mean lazy or not doing something. The author says soft really means being thoughtful and considering what you have the capacity for. How can you offer yourself a softness, do exactly what you want and show up in the world in a way that feels true and authentic?

