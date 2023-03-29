Peacock reveals first-look teaser for LeBron James biopic

"Shooting Stars," the story of James and his high school friends and basketball teammates, premieres on June 2 on Peacock.

A LeBron James biopic is on the way. Peacock released a first-look trailer for “Shooting Stars,” a film about the early life of the NBA superstar.

“Shooting Stars,” tells the story of James’ rise to prominence as a teenager, according to NBC News. It follows the future Los Angeles Lakers forward and his three best friends from high school as they overcome much adversity on their way to becoming the nation’s No. 1 high school basketball team.

“People think they know my story, but this is our story,” James narrates in the teaser. “This is how I met my brothers and how we became family.”

The 30-second teaser trailer begins with the real-life James and his real-life high school teammates locking arms at a high school gymnasium before transitioning into a clip from the film showing their respective actors in the same pose as teens in the same gym. The trailer includes excerpts of the film, showing James and his three friends coming together both on the court during games and spending time together off court.

The film is based on the book “Shooting Stars,” James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger’s book. It follows James and teammates Lil Dru, Willie McGee and Sian Cotton, four friends with strong bonds who call themselves the “Fab Four.”

The friends’ bond is challenged when Dru is forced to play junior varsity. To stay on the same team, the four transfer to another high school so they can all play varsity ball together.

Initially, the Fab Four encounter an unwelcoming community when they transfer to a predominantly white Catholic high school. James and his friends charge through their obstacles to grow stronger and a former school rival, Romeo Travis, and their new basketball coach help them along the way.

Marquis “Mookie” Cook makes his acting debut as James. Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things,” “The New Edition Story”) plays Lil Dru. Avery S. Wills, Jr. (“Swagger”) plays McGee and Khalil Everage (“Cobra Kai”) plays Cotton. Sterling “Scoot” Henderson portrays Travis and Dermot Mulroney (“August: Osage County”) plays their coach.

Chris Robinson directed the film from a screenplay that Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor wrote. “Shooting Stars” premieres June 2 on Peacock.

