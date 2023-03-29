Ryan Coogler developing ‘X-Files’ reboot, says show’s original creator

Chris Carter stated that Coogler was creating a version of the sci-fi series with "a diverse cast."

“The X-Files” original creator Chris Carter says Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot of the series.

Carter announced the news during an “On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko” appearance in recognition of “The X-Files'” 30th anniversary, according to Variety. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who will remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out because we covered so much territory.”

Neither Coogler nor 20th Television, the studio responsible for the original “X-Files,” have commented on Carter’s news.

Ryan Coogler attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Nov. 3, 2022, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Should Coogler develop a new version of “The X-Files,” it will be under his current five-year overall deal with Walt Disney Television. Last year, Coogler was named executive producer of Marvel’s forthcoming Disney+ series, “Ironheart,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins series directors Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for directing hit films “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Creed.” He also produced the films “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“The X-Files” was Fox’s sci-fi TV series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively, who investigated extra-terrestrial activity on Earth. The hit show initially ran from 1993 to 2002. A film version was released in 1998 and Fox revived it with the original stars for two seasons in 2016 and 2018.

It is early stages and there is uncertainty about what platform will premiere the new “X-Files,” though some believe it could be Hulu, which currently airs Fox revivals like “Futurama” and “King of the Hill.”

