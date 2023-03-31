Texas Christian University coach teaches players about consent in viral video

Kaz Kazadi's speech, which was shared on Instagram Saturday, also explained to the young men on TCU's football team what constitutes sexual harassment.

A coach at Texas Christian University is teaching the school’s football players that “out of bounds” isn’t just a sports term.

Kaz Kazadi, the strength coach at TCU, was surrounded by team members as he gave them examples of what not to do when interacting with women, People reported. His speech went viral after Eron Hodges, the Big 12 school’s director of recruiting and defensive analyst, shared it Saturday on Instagram.

“You’re with the young lady,” Kazadi tells the players. “She has to consent to every act.”

This 2006 photo shows Kaz Kazadi, then of the Kansas City Chiefs, posing for his NFL headshot in Kansas City, Missouri. Kazadi, now a strength coach at Texas Christian University, is teaching the school’s football players that “out of bounds” isn’t just a sports term. (Photo: Getty Images)

“So, if you were in the car” and got cozy, Kazadi explained, “that does not mean that something has to go down at the apartment.” Doing something in the car, he reiterated, “does not mean something else has to happen.”

Kazadi also warned the men against sending explicit photos and commenting on a woman’s appearance, according to People. He advised that is considered sexual harassment as well. “She has every right” to then press charges, he said.

Using a few expletives as he made his points, Kazadi told the young men if they didn’t know what to say, “picture it being your little sister or your mother” and shut up.

The athletes responded with a chorus of “Yes, sir.”

Once the video was shared, praise poured in from people who viewed it, People noted, because of what Kazadi said and for broaching the subject at all.

“Yes yes yes! This is a great example of utilizing the moment,” a female sports coach wrote.

Another commenter called Kazadi an “A+ Coach!” The team members, that person wrote, “are always locked in” on what Kazadi is saying, whether he’s “in Coach mode or calmly speaking to them man-to-man in mentor mode,” as he was in the video.

Kazadi, who played college football at the University of Tulsa, has been with the Fort Worth-based TCU since December 2021, People said, citing the school’s website. Before joining TCU, he had stints with SMU, Baylor, Arkansas State, the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s garnered honors as a strength and conditioning coach.

