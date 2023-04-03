Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the top 3 hip-hop/R&B remixes?
Name a better duo than hip-hop and R&B! Two millennials break down their favorite hip-hop/R&B remixes.
Loading the player...
When an artist remixes a popular song, it can be a tricky line. Sometimes the remix is a flop and sometimes the song is a smash hit. So much so, the remix becomes more popular than the original. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma pay homage to their favorite hip-hop and R&B remixes. Did they cross any songs off of your list?
