2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations announced

Keke Palmer and Michael B. Jordan are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing on May 7.

Loading the player...

MTV announced the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations on Wednesday. The annual ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. ET on May 7.

The award show celebrates excellence in film and television, with categories that highlight the most exciting people, films, programs, performances, and moments over the past year. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Nope” are in the running for Best Movie. Keke Palmer and Michael B. Jordan received nominations for Best Performance in a Movie for “Nope” and “Creed III,” respectively.

For the Best Song category, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is nominated, along with Doja Cat for “Vegas,” her song from “Elvis.” Nick Cannon and RuPaul received nods in the Best Host category for “The Masked Singer” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” respectively.

Keke Palmer attends the “AFI Awards Luncheon” on Jan. 13, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in L.A. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at mtv.com from Wednesday until April 17. The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Actress Drew Barrymore is set to host.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards full nominations list:

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SHOW

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”

Keke Palmer — “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — “Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN – “M3GAN”

The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

BEST KISS

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles and David Dawson – “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”

Keke Palmer – “Nope”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5 – “Andor”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long – “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega and Thing – “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden – “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!