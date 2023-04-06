Stacey Abrams named Howard’s 1st race, Black politics chair

Her appointment aims to honor the legacy of the late activist, scholar, and educator Ronald W. Walters.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has joined the faculty of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Abrams, 49, has been appointed the Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at the historically Black university, the school announced Wednesday, NPR reports.

Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live Equality on the Ballot panel on Sept. 19, 2022, at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta.

Her appointment aims to honor Walters’ legacy. His 25 years as a Howard University professor were marked by his leadership and expertise in issues of race and politics. It was his activism that influenced the organizing of the country’s first lunch-counter sit-in in Kansas in 1958, according to The Washington Post.

During the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s two presidential campaign bids, Walters served as campaign manager and consultant. Walters died in 2010 at the age of 72.

“I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters,” said Abrams in the university’s news release.

In her new role, “Abrams will foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the University on critical issues of race and Black politics,” per the news release, “especially those issues that affect Americans of the African diaspora.” Also, she will facilitate the Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series, which will feature invited guests on a variety of topics.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick said in the news release.

Abrams’ multi-year appointment will begin in September.

“As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair, Ms. Abrams’ selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape,” Frederick said in the statement.

Abrams said she is looking forward to “engaging Howard University’s extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape and direct the critical public policy decisions we face.”

Abrams joins a list of Howard’s high-profile faculty hires that includes New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, writer and alumnus Ta-Nehisi Coates, and actor and alumna Phylicia Rashad, who is the dean of the fine arts school.

