Country’s oldest, private HBCU names new president

Vann Newkirk will serve as Wilberforce University's 23rd president.

Wilberforce University has named Vann Newkirk the new president of the country’s oldest private historically Black college, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Beginning in July, Newkirk will serve as the university’s 23rd president — succeeding retiring president Elfred Anthony Pinkard. Currently, Newkirk is Alabama A&M University’s interim associate vice president.

(Left to right) Dr. Vann Newkirk and Paul T. Kwami at the Fisk Jubilee Singers Unveil “Heritage & Honor: 150-Year Story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers” at Fisk University on June 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Marushka Media )

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Wilberforce University community,” Newkirk said in a statement, as the Dayton Daily News reported.

“As an HBCU graduate, I also understand the transformative power of these institutions, and I look forward to working with the talented faculty, staff and students at Wilberforce to continue the university’s legacy of excellence,” he continued.

Newkirk said his priority as president is to raise funds for Wilberforce by engaging community members.

“Dr. Newkirk brings a wealth of experience and has a sterling reputation in higher education, having served in various leadership roles at several institutions,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mark Wilson in a statement to the Dispatch.

The North Carolina native previously served as vice president of academic affairs, provost, and president at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to being a noted historian, Newkirk has written extensively on crime and punishment in North Carolina. With this Wilberforce appointment, Newkirk hopes to strengthen the university’s reputation as a nationally ranked liberal arts institution.

Newkirk attended North Carolina A&T University and Barber-Scotia College for his undergraduate studies in sociology, according to The Columbus Dispatch. His academic credentials include a master’s degree in history from Winthrop University and a master of science degree from North Carolina Central University. He also has a Ph.D. in history from Howard University.

“His experience, vision, and commitment to educating our students make him the ideal choice to lead our university into the future,” Wilson said.

Newkirk is currently completing a book on the history of African Americans in Alabama.

