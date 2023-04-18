Megan Thee Stallion is done talking about Tory Lanez and has a message for survivors

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about the trauma and fallout she endured following being shot by Tory Lanez — and says it'll be the final time.

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out about the violence she endured at the hands of one-time friend Tory Lanez in July 2020 and the public fallout it caused, and she says it’ll be the last time.

The rapper appears on the cover of Elle’s May issue, styled by Law Roach and photographed by Adrienne Raquel. Megan gets candid about her healing journey in an as-told-by format with writer Evette Dionne, going into great detail about the emotional turmoil, the feelings of betrayal when many in the music industry didn’t have her back, and what she’s learned from the experience.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the AT&T Block Party at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on March 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports)

Megan said her parents used to warn her while growing up about being too trusting, urging her to protect her spirit. She said she went through school with the naive belief that her pure intentions would lead to kindness from others.

“Unfortunately, it took until this devastating experience for me to fully grasp the magnitude of my parents’ message back then,” she said.

Her healing journey since the shooting has not been an easy one. Megan describes the depression she slipped into and recalls moments spent “crying my eyes out” backstage or in her hotel room.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail,” she said.

The truth prevailed when Lanez was found guilty in December. He now faces over 22 years in prison.

“When the guilty verdict came on December 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me; it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” she said.

Following the trial, Megan said she’s taking back her power and reclaiming the narrative. This includes accepting the ordeal and setting boundaries, especially concerning the drama. Megan said the purpose of this cover story is to address it for the final time.

“I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma,” she said.

Throughout the profile, Megan discusses how she’s coped following the incident and thanks her “hotties” for their support. Looking ahead, Megan plans to continue to advocate for other women violence survivors, including Black women.

“For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid,” she said. “You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma. You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story.”

