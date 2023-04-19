Janet Jackson’s legacy doesn’t need defending; her brilliance is the blueprint.

Days after Jackson launched her “Together Again” tour, social media erupted over a diss of the icon and in defense of her enduring influence.

In an age of clout-chasing and, in many cases, cultivated outrage online, some arguments aren’t worth having — and some bears are not worth poking.

Case in point: earlier this week, a hapless Twitter user (or troll, you decide) inexplicably evoked the name of one Janet Damita Jo Jackson while trying to laud the moves of what appeared to be a group of K-Pop dancers, positing that Jackson would likely suffer “cardiac arrest” should she attempt any of those moves today.

The audacity! Some people really need to log off and get out more.

Not only was the now-hidden tweet — which was predictably and deservedly ratioed — both unnecessary and ageist, but it was also wholly irrational. The dancers were talented, but their moves were arguably more comparable to a Jackson warmup. The person who posted the tweet could’ve verified this, since Jackson kicked off her “Together Again” tour on Friday in Florida. By the way, the mother of one reportedly didn’t miss a step.

In fact, the 56-year-old was apparently more than ready, commissioning a luxury designer wardrobe for the two-month, 33-city tour, which reportedly includes a 40-song set and custom looks from Valentino and Christian Louboutin.

“Christian, he’s been my good friend for quite a while,” explained Jackson during a “Today”appearance. “I just called him up, and I said, ‘Momma needs some new shoes.’ “

Clearly, not only can Jackson still keep up with the best of them, but she can do it in “red bottoms.”

Nevertheless, why even compare one of the best entertainers of the past few decades (if not in the entirety of music history) to a bunch of upstarts? Though a masochistic streak might be to blame, it’s possibly because Janet — and her late brother Michael Jackson, plus countless other Black entertainers — is the blueprint for not only a slew of younger and often non-Black artists across the world, but much of the K-Pop genre.

This is neither an insult nor up for debate; neither is Jackson’s status as a living and still-evolving legend. An uninformed (or just willfully obtuse) opinion is no threat to her indelible and ongoing legacy and influence, so why even bother being disturbed by it?

